Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24 AG    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

25.03.2021: Präsentation zur Veröffentlichung der Gesamtjahreszahlen 2020 (nur auf Englisch)

03/25/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Focus on what matters

FY 2020 Results

Analyst Call, 25 March 2021

Disclaimer

This document has been issued by Scout24 AG (the "Company" and, together with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, the "Group") and does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the

Company or any present or future member of the Group.

All information contained herein has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The information contained in this presentation is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this document are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, senior management's current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this presentation (including forward-looking statements), whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Neither this document nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the United States of America, its territories or possessions or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, its territories or possessions or to any US person.

By attending, reviewing or consulting the presentation to which this document relates or by accepting this document you will be taken to have represented, warranted and undertaken that you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this notice.

Nothing in this document constitutes tax advice. Persons should seek tax advice from their own consultants or advisors when making investment decisions.

Quarterly figures are unaudited.

Agenda

Delivering on Strategy Tobias Hartmann (CEO)

2020 Financial Results Dirk Schmelzer (CFO)

&

Outlook

Tobias Hartmann & Dirk Schmelzer

Q&A

Focus on strategy

Building the ecosystem for real estate

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Scout24 AG published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 12:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCOUT24 AG
08:09a25/03/2021 : Presentation on the FY 2020 Financials
PU
08:09a25.03.2021 : Präsentation zur Veröffentlichung der Gesamtjahreszahlen 2020 (nur ..
PU
05:57aSCOUT24  : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:48aSCOUT24  : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
02:47a25/03/2021 : Final Results FY 2020 IR News
PU
02:47a25/03/2021 : Annual Report and Annual Financial Report 2020
PU
02:47a25/03/2021 : Annual Financial Statements 2020 of Scout24 AG
PU
02:33aPRESS RELEASE : Scout24 AG expects further growth -2-
DJ
02:33aPRESS RELEASE  : Scout24 AG expects further growth in 2021
DJ
02:32aSCOUT24  : expects further growth in 2021
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 353 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2020 2 330 M 2 753 M 2 753 M
Net cash 2020 1 569 M 1 854 M 1 854 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,84x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 6 330 M 7 490 M 7 479 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 538
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart SCOUT24 AG
Duration : Period :
Scout24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 72,89 €
Last Close Price 64,70 €
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Schwarzenbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Ciara Smyth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT24 AG-3.50%7 285
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.55%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-3.68%230 416
PROSUS N.V.5.36%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.21.83%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.08%111 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ