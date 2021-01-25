Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24 AG    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to -2-

01/25/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 (Australia) Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia                        %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Canada                            %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                                    %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Limited                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2021 17:29 ET (22:29 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.64% 722.98 Delayed Quote.1.87%
PVR LIMITED -3.74% 1462.8 Delayed Quote.15.11%
SCOUT24 AG -0.38% 65.9 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
All news about SCOUT24 AG
05:38pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
05:36pSCOUT24 AG : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweit..
PU
05:30pDGAP-PVR : Scout24 AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
05:30pDGAP-PVR : Scout24 AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
05:30pDGAP-PVR : Scout24 AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
05:30pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
01/22SCOUT24 : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/21SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
01/21SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
01/18SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 352 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2020 2 322 M 2 819 M 2 819 M
Net cash 2020 1 598 M 1 940 M 1 940 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,88x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 6 447 M 7 819 M 7 827 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 538
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart SCOUT24 AG
Duration : Period :
Scout24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 72,68 €
Last Close Price 65,90 €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Ciara Smyth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT24 AG-1.34%7 878
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED35.90%848 829
NETFLIX, INC.4.52%249 689
PROSUS N.V.12.22%195 756
NASPERS LIMITED18.04%100 389
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.49%95 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ