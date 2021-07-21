Log in
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
DGAP-PVR : Scout24 AG: Release according to -2-

07/21/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia                        %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                       %                                 %                    % 
 National Association 
 
 SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Canada                            %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                                    %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Limited                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.                                  %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 13:44 ET (17:44 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 381 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2021 113 M 134 M 134 M
Net cash 2021 879 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,2x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 5 945 M 7 014 M 7 011 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SCOUT24 AG
Duration : Period :
Scout24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 70,18 €
Average target price 72,79 €
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Schwarzenbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Frank H. Lutz Deputy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOUT24 AG4.67%7 065
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.61%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-1.79%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-10.49%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.18%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.-7.30%91 048