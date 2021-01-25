Log in
DGAP-PVR : Scout24 AG: Release according to -4-

01/25/2021 | 05:30pm EST
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 25 Jan 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-01-25 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Scout24 AG 
              Bothestr. 13-15 
              81675 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.scout24.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1163139 2021-01-25

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2021 17:29 ET (22:29 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 352 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2020 2 322 M 2 819 M 2 819 M
Net cash 2020 1 598 M 1 940 M 1 940 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,88x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 6 447 M 7 819 M 7 827 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 538
Free-Float 92,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Ciara Smyth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT24 AG-1.34%7 878
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED35.90%848 829
NETFLIX, INC.4.52%249 689
PROSUS N.V.12.22%195 756
NASPERS LIMITED18.04%100 389
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.49%95 790
