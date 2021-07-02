Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Scout24 AG
  News
  7. Summary
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

DGAP-PVR : Scout24 AG: Release according to -4-

07/02/2021 | 10:09am EDT
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 30 Jun 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Scout24 AG 
              Bothestr. 13-15 
              81675 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.scout24.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1215063 2021-07-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215063&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 381 M 451 M 451 M
Net income 2021 125 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2021 862 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,6x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 6 100 M 7 228 M 7 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart SCOUT24 AG
Duration : Period :
Scout24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 71,88 €
Average target price 72,60 €
Spread / Average Target 1,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Schwarzenbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Frank H. Lutz Deputy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT24 AG7.20%7 065
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.55%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-1.33%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-7.81%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.80%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.4.28%91 048