Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Scout24 AG    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/25/2020 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AG
Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.11.2020 / 22:51
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 AG
Street: Bothestr. 13-15
Postal code: 81675
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Notification is triggered due to the application of the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 Para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Nov 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.86 % 0.22 % 2.08 % 107600000
Previous notification 4.59 % 2.76 % 7.35 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 1996620 0.00 % 1.86 %
Total 1996620 1.86 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 238099 0.22 %
    Total 238099 0.22 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
--- --- --- ---
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
--- --- --- ---
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Notification triggered predominately due to a disposal of shares with voting rights resulting in the combined holdings of Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc & Morgan Stanley Europe SE dropping below 5% in aggregate. As a result Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc & Morgan Stanley Europe SE have applied the trading book exemption to their remaining aggregate holding of 3.93% as of 17/11/2020 

Date
23 Nov 2020


25.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150698  25.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150698&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about SCOUT24 AG
04:57pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
04:52pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07:26aSCOUT24 : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
05:29aSCOUT24 : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
11/20SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
11/20SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11/20SCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/19SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
PU
11/19SCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11/18SCOUT24 : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 352 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2020 2 322 M 2 767 M 2 767 M
Net cash 2020 1 604 M 1 910 M 1 910 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,72x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 6 173 M 7 352 M 7 354 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 538
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SCOUT24 AG
Duration : Period :
Scout24 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 72,62 €
Last Close Price 62,25 €
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Ciara Smyth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOUT24 AG7.04%7 335
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED52.56%716 776
NETFLIX, INC.49.24%213 334
PROSUS N.V.45.05%179 067
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.72.36%90 411
NASPERS LIMITED38.86%89 435
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ