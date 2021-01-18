Log in
Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/18/2021 | 05:17pm EST
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Scout24 AG
Street: Bothestr. 13-15
Postal code: 81675
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral returned
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.98 % 0.00 % 2.98 % 105700000
Previous notification 3.000124881741 % 0.00 % 3.000124881741 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 3151722 0.00 % 2.98 %
Total 3151722 2.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral returned via transfer of title.
Date

Disclaimer

Scout24 AG published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 22:16:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
