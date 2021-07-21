Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: Scout24 AG Street: Bothestr. 13-15 Postal code: 81675 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Equity collateral received

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH

City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main , Germany

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.34 % 0.00 % 3.34 % 92100000 Previous notification 2.94 % 0.00 % 2.94 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A12DM80 0 3075341 0.00 % 3.34 % Total 3075341 3.34 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

Equity collateral received via transfer of title.

Date