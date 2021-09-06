Log in
Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/06/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Scout24 AG
Street: Bothestr. 13-15
Postal code: 81675
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Invesco Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.99 % 0.00 % 2.99 % 92100100
Previous notification 3.1298817 % n/a % 3.1298817 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 2752171 0.00 % 2.99 %
Total 2752171 2.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Invesco Ltd. % % %
-Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
-Invesco Inc. % % %
-Invesco Canada Ltd % % %
- % % %
-Invesco Ltd. % % %
-Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
-Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
-Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation % % %
-OppenheimerFunds, Inc. % % %
-Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
-Invesco Capital Management LLC % % %
- % % %
-Invesco Ltd. % % %
-Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
-Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
-Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation % % %
-OppenheimerFunds, Inc. % % %
-Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
-Invesco Advisers, Inc. % % %
- % % %
-Invesco Ltd. % % %
-Invesco UK Limited % % %
-Invesco International Holdings Limited % % %
-Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH % % %
- % % %
-Invesco Ltd. % % %
-Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
-Invesco Far East Limited % % %
-Invesco Asset Management Japan Limited % % %
- % % %
-Invesco Ltd. % % %
-Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
-Invesco Pacific Group Limited % % %
-Invesco Asset Management Pacific Limited % % %
-Invesco Hong Kong Limited % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

Scout24 AG published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 17:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
