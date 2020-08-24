Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information
0
08/24/2020 | 09:55am EDT
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
24.08.2020 / 15:53
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from August 17, 2020 until and including August 21, 2020, a total number of 320,901 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
08/17/2020
57,110
75.82
XETR
08/17/2020
7,874
75.66
BATE
08/17/2020
238
75.66
BATD
08/17/2020
5,133
75.67
CHIX
08/17/2020
158
75.70
CHID
08/17/2020
20
75.93
TRQM
08/17/2020
15,566
75.82
TRQX
08/18/2020
59,386
75.73
XETR
08/18/2020
13,112
75.64
BATE
08/18/2020
610
75.70
BATD
08/18/2020
1,360
75.39
TRQX
08/19/2020
58,576
75.70
XETR
08/19/2020
106
75.02
BATE
08/20/2020
46,338
75.65
XETR
08/20/2020
191
75.05
BATE
08/21/2020
55,123
75.61
XETR
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 06, 2020 until and including August 21, 2020 therefore amounts to 3,457,832 shares.