Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from August 17, 2020 until and including August 21, 2020, a total number of 320,901 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 08/17/2020 57,110 75.82 XETR 08/17/2020 7,874 75.66 BATE 08/17/2020 238 75.66 BATD 08/17/2020 5,133 75.67 CHIX 08/17/2020 158 75.70 CHID 08/17/2020 20 75.93 TRQM 08/17/2020 15,566 75.82 TRQX 08/18/2020 59,386 75.73 XETR 08/18/2020 13,112 75.64 BATE 08/18/2020 610 75.70 BATD 08/18/2020 1,360 75.39 TRQX 08/19/2020 58,576 75.70 XETR 08/19/2020 106 75.02 BATE 08/20/2020 46,338 75.65 XETR 08/20/2020 191 75.05 BATE 08/21/2020 55,123 75.61 XETR

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 06, 2020 until and including August 21, 2020 therefore amounts to 3,457,832 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-program-april-2020.

Munich, August 24, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board