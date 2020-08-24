Log in
SCOUT24 AG

(G24)
08/24 10:20:18 am
77.825 EUR   +2.88%
09:55aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/20SCOUT24 : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08/18SCOUT24 : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

08/24/2020 | 09:55am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

24.08.2020 / 15:53
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from August 17, 2020 until and including August 21, 2020, a total number of 320,901 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
08/17/2020 57,110 75.82 XETR
08/17/2020 7,874 75.66 BATE
08/17/2020 238 75.66 BATD
08/17/2020 5,133 75.67 CHIX
08/17/2020 158 75.70 CHID
08/17/2020 20 75.93 TRQM
08/17/2020 15,566 75.82 TRQX
08/18/2020 59,386 75.73 XETR
08/18/2020 13,112 75.64 BATE
08/18/2020 610 75.70 BATD
08/18/2020 1,360 75.39 TRQX
08/19/2020 58,576 75.70 XETR
08/19/2020 106 75.02 BATE
08/20/2020 46,338 75.65 XETR
08/20/2020 191 75.05 BATE
08/21/2020 55,123 75.61 XETR
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 06, 2020 until and including August 21, 2020 therefore amounts to 3,457,832 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-program-april-2020.

Munich, August 24, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board


24.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1122443  24.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1122443&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 350 M 414 M 414 M
Net income 2020 2 336 M 2 765 M 2 765 M
Net cash 2020 1 565 M 1 853 M 1 853 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,28x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 7 694 M 9 064 M 9 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 811
Free-Float 95,3%
