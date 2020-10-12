Log in
Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

10/12/2020 | 11:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
12.10.2020 / 17:28
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from October 05, 2020 until and including October 09, 2020, a total number of 120,997 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

       
Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
10/05/2020 - - -
10/06/2020 - - -
10/07/2020 11,112 75.45 XETR
10/08/2020 75,244 75.38 XETR
10/09/2020 34,641 75.08 XETR
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 06, 2020 until and including October 09, 2020 therefore amounts to 4,897,550 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-program-april-2020.

Munich, October 12, 2020

Scout24 AG

The Management Board


12.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1140325  12.10.2020 

© EQS 2020
