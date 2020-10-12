Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from October 05, 2020 until and including October 09, 2020, a total number of 120,997 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 3 April 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|
|
|
|
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|Market (MIC Code)
|10/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|10/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|10/07/2020
|11,112
|75.45
|XETR
|10/08/2020
|75,244
|75.38
|XETR
|10/09/2020
|34,641
|75.08
|XETR
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from April 06, 2020 until and including October 09, 2020 therefore amounts to 4,897,550 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available on the website of Scout24 AG at https://www.scout24.com/en/investors/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-program-april-2020.
Munich, October 12, 2020
Scout24 AG
The Management Board