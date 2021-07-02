Log in
Scout24 : Supervisory Board extends contract with CEO Tobias Hartmann

07/02/2021
DGAP-News: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Scout24 Supervisory Board extends contract with CEO Tobias Hartmann

02.07.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 Supervisory Board extends contract with CEO Tobias Hartmann


Munich/Berlin, 2 July 2021

The Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG has appointed Tobias Hartmann as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scout24 AG until the end of December 2025. Hartmann has been CEO of Scout24 AG since November 2018. With the contract extension, the Supervisory Board creates continuity in the company's top management. Hartmann has successfully repositioned Scout24 with a focus on the real estate business in recent years.

"Tobias Hartmann has developed and driven the implementation of our strategy with a focus on real estate. He has done that with a lot of energy and great success. Scout24 is ideally positioned to further developing ImmoScout24 from a classifieds portal to a networked marketplace. The course for further sustainable growth has been set. The entire Supervisory Board looks forward to carrying on with the trusting and successful work with Tobias Hartmann on the basis of the current strategy. We are convinced that the Management Board under his leadership will continue to drive the successful development of the company," says Dr. Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG.

"I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their support and trust. I look forward to driving Scout24's development further together with my colleagues on the Management Board. We have set ourselves ambitious goals for the coming years: We will tap into new revenue sources and thus additional growth opportunities for Scout24 through the consistent digitisation of real estate transactions," says Tobias Hartmann, CEO of Scout24 AG.
 

About Scout24

Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers - and we have been doing so for more than 20 years. With around 13.8 million users per month, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up an ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX and the DAX50 ESG. Further information is available on Twitter and LinkedIn. Since 2012, ImmoScout24 has also been active in the Austrian real estate market.
 

Investor Relations Contact
Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: + 49 89 262 02 4939
E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

Media Relations Contact
Jan Flaskamp
Vice President Communications & Marketing
Tel.: +49 30 24301 0721
E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com


02.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 262 02 4939
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1214662

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1214662  02.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214662&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
