Making a
difference
Analyst Call - Results for H1/Q2 2023 8 August 2023
© Scout24 Investor Relations
H1/Q2 2023 Results
Continued growth momentum in
H1 2023 leads to upgrade of full year guidance
H1/Q2 2023 Results
Strong revenue growth of 12% for H1 2023 despite overall challenging market environment
Growth continues to be fuelled by customer wins and strong demand for IS24 core products
Operating leverage translates into strong increase of ooEBITDA by 21% in H1 2023 (60% margin)
Strong EPS growth: adjusted EPS up 37% (€1.23)
Completed strategic acquisition of Sprengnetter
Upgrading full year 2023 guidance: revenue growth of c. 15% and ooEBITDA growth of 18 - 19%
Q2 2023 performance driven by continued strong revenue growth across the core product portfolio and significant operating leverage
Group
€122.0m
+11.2%
Group revenue
Professional
€70.2m
+10.5%
Subscription revenue
Private
€17.2m
+16.8%
Subscription revenue
21,835
+4.2%
Professional customers
>342k
+15.3%
Private customers
€78.2m
+26.1%
Group ordinary operating EBITDA
(64.2% margin)
€1,071
+6.0%
ARPU with Professional customers
€16.8
+1.2%
ARPU with Private customers
H1/Q2 2023 Results
Strong H1 2023 across the board
Group
€243.8m
+12.1%
Group revenue
Professional
€141.0m
+10.6%
Subscription revenue
Private
€34.3m
+20.1%
Subscription revenue
21,769
+4.2%
Professional customers
>342k
+17.9%
Private customers
€146.5m
+21.4%
Group ordinary operating EBITDA
(60.1% margin)
€1,080
+6.2%
ARPU with Professional customers
€16.7
+1.8%
ARPU with Private customers
H1/Q2 2023 Results
Disclaimer
Scout24 AG published this content on 08 August 2023