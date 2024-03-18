EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Scout24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: http://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: http://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: http://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: http://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations

