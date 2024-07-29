EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Scout24 SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Scout24 SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.scout24.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: http://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations
