Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Scout24 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:35 2022-10-17 am EDT
54.39 EUR   +1.17%
08:20aCms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/10Cms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/04Cms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

10/17/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

17.10.2022 / 14:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 10 October 2022 until and including 14 October 2022, a total number of 459,788 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
10/10/2022 38,162 54.61 CEUX
10/10/2022 7,684 54.56 TQEX
10/10/2022 41,548 54.37 XETA
11/10/2022 39,219 53.70 CEUX
11/10/2022 7,791 53.63 TQEX
11/10/2022 47,830 53.37 XETA
12/10/2022 39,998 53.56 CEUX
12/10/2022 7,904 53.55 TQEX
12/10/2022 48,841 53.39 XETA
13/10/2022 41,364 52.89 CEUX
13/10/2022 8,592 52.92 TQEX
13/10/2022 51,258 53.08 XETA
14/10/2022 42,920 53.72 CEUX
14/10/2022 9,061 53.79 TQEX
14/10/2022 27,616 53.97 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 14 October 2022 therefore amounts to 4,658,093 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

Munich, 17 October 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


17.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1465245  17.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1465245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SCOUT24 SE
08:20aCms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/10Cms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/04Cms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/26Cms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/26SCOUT24 : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/21SCOUT24 : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
09/21SCOUT24 : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/20SCOUT24 : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
09/20SCOUT24 : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/20SCOUT24 : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCOUT24 SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 446 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2022 127 M 124 M 124 M
Net cash 2022 42,3 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 4 130 M 4 025 M 4 025 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,16x
EV / Sales 2023 8,17x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SCOUT24 SE
Duration : Period :
Scout24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 53,76 €
Average target price 68,46 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rowena Patrao Chief Technology Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOUT24 SE-12.47%4 025
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.45%299 051
NETFLIX, INC.-61.82%102 282
AIRBNB, INC.-34.43%69 808
PROSUS N.V.-30.44%68 133
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.07%48 924