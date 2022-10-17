CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
10/17/2022 | 08:20am EDT
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
17.10.2022 / 14:18 CET/CEST
In the period from 10 October 2022 until and including 14 October 2022, a total number of 459,788 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
10/10/2022
38,162
54.61
CEUX
10/10/2022
7,684
54.56
TQEX
10/10/2022
41,548
54.37
XETA
11/10/2022
39,219
53.70
CEUX
11/10/2022
7,791
53.63
TQEX
11/10/2022
47,830
53.37
XETA
12/10/2022
39,998
53.56
CEUX
12/10/2022
7,904
53.55
TQEX
12/10/2022
48,841
53.39
XETA
13/10/2022
41,364
52.89
CEUX
13/10/2022
8,592
52.92
TQEX
13/10/2022
51,258
53.08
XETA
14/10/2022
42,920
53.72
CEUX
14/10/2022
9,061
53.79
TQEX
14/10/2022
27,616
53.97
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 14 October 2022 therefore amounts to 4,658,093 shares.