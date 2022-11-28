CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 21 November 2022 until and including 25 November 2022, a total number of 8,560 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 22/11/2022 6 52.92 CEUX 23/11/2022 1.380 52.55 CEUX 23/11/2022 400 52.57 XETA 24/11/2022 14 52.76 CEUX 24/11/2022 16 52.88 XETA 25/11/2022 4.845 52.45 CEUX 25/11/2022 527 52.60 TQEX 25/11/2022 1.372 52.38 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 25 November 2022 therefore amounts to 5,803,296 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 28 November 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board