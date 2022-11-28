CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
28.11.2022 / 16:34 CET/CEST
In the period from 21 November 2022 until and including 25 November 2022, a total number of 8,560 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of
repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|Market (MIC Code)
|22/11/2022
|6
|52.92
|CEUX
|23/11/2022
|1.380
|52.55
|CEUX
|23/11/2022
|400
|52.57
|XETA
|24/11/2022
|14
|52.76
|CEUX
|24/11/2022
|16
|52.88
|XETA
|25/11/2022
|4.845
|52.45
|CEUX
|25/11/2022
|527
|52.60
|TQEX
|25/11/2022
|1.372
|52.38
|XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 25 November 2022 therefore amounts to 5,803,296 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.
Munich, 28 November 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
