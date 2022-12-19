Advanced search
Cms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:31aSCOUT24 : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
12/16SCOUT24 : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

12/19/2022 | 09:55am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

19.12.2022 / 15:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 12 December 2022 until and including 13 December 2022, a total number of 151,488 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
12/12/2022 31,256 51.52 CEUX
12/12/2022 5,785 51.50 TQEX
12/12/2022 44,247 51.63 XETA
13/12/2022 29,517 51.58 CEUX
13/12/2022 5,709 51.74 TQEX
13/12/2022 34,974 52.05 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 13 December 2022 therefore amounts to 6,523,247 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

Munich. 19 December 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


19.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1516827  19.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516827&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
