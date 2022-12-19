CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
19.12.2022 / 15:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 12 December 2022 until and including 13 December 2022, a total number of 151,488 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of
repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|Market (MIC Code)
|12/12/2022
|31,256
|51.52
|CEUX
|12/12/2022
|5,785
|51.50
|TQEX
|12/12/2022
|44,247
|51.63
|XETA
|13/12/2022
|29,517
|51.58
|CEUX
|13/12/2022
|5,709
|51.74
|TQEX
|13/12/2022
|34,974
|52.05
|XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 13 December 2022 therefore amounts to 6,523,247 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.
Munich. 19 December 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
19.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|
|Bothestr. 13-15
|
|81675 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1516827 19.12.2022 CET/CEST