EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

25.09.2023 / 14:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 18 September 2023 until and including 22 September 2023, a total number of 1,076 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		Aggregated volume in number of sharesWeighted average share price
in EUR		Market (MIC Code)
18/09/2023
18/09/2023
19/09/2023
19/09/2023		273
237
286
280		64.45
64.53
64.86
64.95		CEUX
XETA
CEUX
XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 22 September 2023 therefore amounts to 425,648 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

 

Munich, 25 September 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


25.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet:www.scout24.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1733757  25.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1733757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp