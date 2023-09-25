Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 18 September 2023 until and including 22 September 2023, a total number of 1,076 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 18/09/2023

18/09/2023

19/09/2023

19/09/2023 273

237

286

280 64.45

64.53

64.86

64.95 CEUX

XETA

CEUX

XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 22 September 2023 therefore amounts to 425,648 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

Munich, 25 September 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board