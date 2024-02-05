EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



05.02.2024 / 17:20 CET/CEST

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 In the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 02 February 2024, a total number of 30,400 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buyback programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges and Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTF) mentioned below by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE. The following quantities have been purchased: Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 29/01/2024 26 67.6000 AQEU 29/01/2024 274 67.5441 CEUX 29/01/2024 4,700 67.5257 XETA 30/01/2024 117 68.6479 AQEU 30/01/2024 1,143 68.6187 CEUX 30/01/2024 365 68.7050 TQEX 30/01/2024 6,825 68.5748 XETA 31/01/2024 79 68.5544 AQEU 31/01/2024 76 68.9800 CEUX 31/01/2024 40 68.5925 TQEX 31/01/2024 5,505 68.7319 XETA 01/02/2024 4 68.7000 AQEU 01/02/2024 573 68.4876 CEUX 01/02/2024 34 68.2800 TQEX 01/02/2024 5,039 68.3703 XETA 02/02/2024 73 68.4573 AQEU 02/02/2024 914 68.2243 CEUX 02/02/2024 102 68.0800 TQEX 02/02/2024 4,511 67.8749 XETA The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 02 February 2024 therefore amounts to 30,400 shares. Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024 .

Munich, 05 February 2024



Scout24 SE



The Management Board

