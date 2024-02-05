EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
05.02.2024 / 17:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 02 February 2024, a total number of 30,400 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buyback programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges and Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTF) mentioned below by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price
|Market (MIC Code)
29/01/2024
26
67.6000
AQEU
29/01/2024
274
67.5441
CEUX
29/01/2024
4,700
67.5257
XETA
30/01/2024
117
68.6479
AQEU
30/01/2024
1,143
68.6187
CEUX
30/01/2024
365
68.7050
TQEX
30/01/2024
6,825
68.5748
XETA
31/01/2024
79
68.5544
AQEU
31/01/2024
76
68.9800
CEUX
31/01/2024
40
68.5925
TQEX
31/01/2024
5,505
68.7319
XETA
01/02/2024
4
68.7000
AQEU
01/02/2024
573
68.4876
CEUX
01/02/2024
34
68.2800
TQEX
01/02/2024
5,039
68.3703
XETA
02/02/2024
73
68.4573
AQEU
02/02/2024
914
68.2243
CEUX
02/02/2024
102
68.0800
TQEX
02/02/2024
4,511
67.8749
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 02 February 2024 therefore amounts to 30,400 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024.
Munich, 05 February 2024
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
05.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
English
Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
www.scout24.com
EQS News Service
1830641 05.02.2024 CET/CEST