  In the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 02 February 2024, a total number of 30,400 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buyback programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.  
                   
  The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges and Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTF) mentioned below by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.  
                   
  The following quantities have been purchased:            
                   
 Day of purchaseAggregated volume in sharesWeighted average price Market (MIC Code)      
  29/01/2024 26 67.6000 AQEU      
                   
  29/01/2024 274 67.5441 CEUX      
                   
  29/01/2024 4,700 67.5257 XETA      
                   
  30/01/2024 117 68.6479 AQEU      
                   
  30/01/2024 1,143 68.6187 CEUX      
                   
  30/01/2024 365 68.7050 TQEX      
                   
  30/01/2024 6,825 68.5748 XETA      
                   
  31/01/2024 79 68.5544 AQEU      
                   
  31/01/2024 76 68.9800 CEUX      
                   
  31/01/2024 40 68.5925 TQEX      
                   
  31/01/2024 5,505 68.7319 XETA      
                   
  01/02/2024 4 68.7000 AQEU      
                   
  01/02/2024 573 68.4876 CEUX      
                   
  01/02/2024 34 68.2800 TQEX      
                   
  01/02/2024 5,039 68.3703 XETA      
                   
  02/02/2024 73 68.4573 AQEU      
                   
  02/02/2024 914 68.2243 CEUX      
                   
  02/02/2024 102 68.0800 TQEX      
                   
  02/02/2024 4,511 67.8749 XETA      
                   
  The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 02 February 2024 therefore amounts to 30,400 shares.  
  Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024.  
   
Munich, 05 February 2024

Scout24 SE

The Management Board		  

 


