CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
February 19, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Share
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
19.02.2024 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 12 February 2024 until and including 16 February 2024, a total number of 29,300 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Weighted average price
Market (MIC Code)
12/02/2024
72
65,2300
AQEU
12/02/2024
1 168
64,8704
CEUX
12/02/2024
82
64,6712
TQEX
12/02/2024
4 678
64,9558
XETA
14/02/2024
543
64,9324
AQEU
14/02/2024
2 285
64,8952
CEUX
14/02/2024
400
64,9378
TQEX
14/02/2024
8 672
64,8503
XETA
15/02/2024
37
65,5000
AQEU
15/02/2024
578
65,9445
CEUX
15/02/2024
176
65,7464
TQEX
15/02/2024
5 209
65,6707
XETA
16/02/2024
36
65,5800
AQEU
16/02/2024
414
65,6831
CEUX
16/02/2024
82
65,6354
TQEX
16/02/2024
4 868
65,8167
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 16 February 2024 therefore amounts to 88,650 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at
Scout24 SE, formerly Scout24 AG is a Germany-based holding company offering digital services to the real estate sector. Through its platform ImmoScout24, the Company provides digital real estate listing and search for residential and commercial real estate, by bringing together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers in Germany and Austria. The listings on ImmoScout24 are made under membership programs or as individual orders/pay per advertisement. Supplementary products and services related to the real estate listing, i.e. along with purchase/sale transactions(sale journey) or rental transactions (rent journey) are also provided on ImmoScout24.