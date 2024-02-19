EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



19.02.2024 / 16:29 CET/CEST

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 In the period from 12 February 2024 until and including 16 February 2024, a total number of 29,300 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE. The following quantities have been purchased: Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 12/02/2024 72 65,2300 AQEU 12/02/2024 1 168 64,8704 CEUX 12/02/2024 82 64,6712 TQEX 12/02/2024 4 678 64,9558 XETA 14/02/2024 543 64,9324 AQEU 14/02/2024 2 285 64,8952 CEUX 14/02/2024 400 64,9378 TQEX 14/02/2024 8 672 64,8503 XETA 15/02/2024 37 65,5000 AQEU 15/02/2024 578 65,9445 CEUX 15/02/2024 176 65,7464 TQEX 15/02/2024 5 209 65,6707 XETA 16/02/2024 36 65,5800 AQEU 16/02/2024 414 65,6831 CEUX 16/02/2024 82 65,6354 TQEX 16/02/2024 4 868 65,8167 XETA The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 16 February 2024 therefore amounts to 88,650 shares. Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024

Munich, 19 February 2024



Scout24 SE



The Management Board

