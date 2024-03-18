EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



18.03.2024 / 14:16 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 In the period from 11 March 2024 until and including 15 March 2024, a total number of 25,300 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE. The following quantities have been purchased: Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 11/03/2024 34 68.9200 AQEU 11/03/2024 502 68.4880 CEUX 11/03/2024 75 68.3795 TQEX 11/03/2024 3,989 68.5132 XETA 12/03/2024 5,216 68.2834 CEUX 12/03/2024 69 68.3901 TQEX 12/03/2024 215 68.1924 XETA 13/03/2024 468 68.8204 CEUX 13/03/2024 5,332 68.8308 XETA 14/03/2024 139 69.1800 AQEU 14/03/2024 214 69.0992 CEUX 14/03/2024 4,247 69.0655 XETA 15/03/2024 418 69.4599 CEUX 15/03/2024 52 69.3827 TQEX 15/03/2024 4,330 69.5908 XETA The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 15 March 2024 therefore amounts to 197,671 shares. Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024. Munich, 18 March 2024



Scout24 SE



The Management Board

18.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

