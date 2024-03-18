EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
18.03.2024 / 14:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from 11 March 2024 until and including 15 March 2024, a total number of 25,300 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price
|Market (MIC Code)
11/03/2024
34
68.9200
AQEU
11/03/2024
502
68.4880
CEUX
11/03/2024
75
68.3795
TQEX
11/03/2024
3,989
68.5132
XETA
12/03/2024
5,216
68.2834
CEUX
12/03/2024
69
68.3901
TQEX
12/03/2024
215
68.1924
XETA
13/03/2024
468
68.8204
CEUX
13/03/2024
5,332
68.8308
XETA
14/03/2024
139
69.1800
AQEU
14/03/2024
214
69.0992
CEUX
14/03/2024
4,247
69.0655
XETA
15/03/2024
418
69.4599
CEUX
15/03/2024
52
69.3827
TQEX
15/03/2024
4,330
69.5908
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 15 March 2024 therefore amounts to 197,671 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at
|https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024.
Munich, 18 March 2024
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
18.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
Scout24 SE
|
Invalidenstraße 65
|
10557 Berlin
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.scout24.com
|
|End of News
|
EQS News Service
1861183 18.03.2024 CET/CEST