EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
27.05.2024 / 12:55 CET/CEST
  In the period from 20 May 2024 until and including 24 May 2024, a total number of 10,400 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.  
                   
  The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.  
                   
  The following quantities have been purchased:            
                   
 Day of purchaseAggregated volume in sharesWeighted average price Market (MIC Code)      
  20/05/2024 30 72.0000 AQEU      
                   
  20/05/2024 1,870 71.8585 XETA      
                   
  21/05/2024 29 71.8500 AQEU      
                   
  21/05/2024 803 71.7840 CEUX      
                   
  21/05/2024 18 71.8000 TQEX      
                   
  21/05/2024 3,150 71.7723 XETA      
                   
  22/05/2024 112 72.2384 AQEU      
                   
  22/05/2024 34 72.1838 CEUX      
                   
  22/05/2024 61 71.7811 TQEX      
                   
  22/05/2024 4,293 72.0153 XETA      
                   
  The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 24 May 2024 therefore amounts to 351,321 shares.  
                   
  Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at  
 https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024  
                   
  Berlin, 27 May 2024

Scout24 SE

The Management Board		  

 


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
