EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
27.05.2024 / 12:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from 20 May 2024 until and including 24 May 2024, a total number of 10,400 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price
|Market (MIC Code)
20/05/2024
30
72.0000
AQEU
20/05/2024
1,870
71.8585
XETA
21/05/2024
29
71.8500
AQEU
21/05/2024
803
71.7840
CEUX
21/05/2024
18
71.8000
TQEX
21/05/2024
3,150
71.7723
XETA
22/05/2024
112
72.2384
AQEU
22/05/2024
34
72.1838
CEUX
22/05/2024
61
71.7811
TQEX
22/05/2024
4,293
72.0153
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 24 May 2024 therefore amounts to 351,321 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at
|
|https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024
Berlin, 27 May 2024
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
27.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
English
Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
www.scout24.com
|End of News
EQS News Service
1911853 27.05.2024 CET/CEST