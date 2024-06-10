EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



10.06.2024 / 12:06 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 In the period from 03 June 2024 until and including 07 June 2024, a total number of 10,346 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 26 January 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE. The following quantities have been purchased: Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 06/06/2024 22 71.5659 AQEU 06/06/2024 193 71.8098 CEUX 06/06/2024 4,531 71.7625 XETA 07/06/2024 650 71.8304 AQEU 07/06/2024 169 71.9092 CEUX 07/06/2024 130 71.9254 TQEX 07/06/2024 4,651 71.7776 XETA The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 29 January 2024 until and including 07 June 2024 therefore amounts to 361,667 shares. Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2024 Berlin, 10 June 2024



Scout24 SE



The Management Board

10.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

