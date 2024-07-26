

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.07.2024 / 20:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Tobias Last name(s): Hartmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Scout24 SE

b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A12DM80

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of an inheritance in the amount of 1,900 shares due to expiry of the deadline for rejection of inheritance on 12 June 2024. Shares of Scout24 SE in a community of heirs with a person who is not subject to the notification requirements of Art. 19 MAR.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

26.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

