Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.07.2024 / 20:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Hartmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Scout24 SE

b) LEI
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of an inheritance in the amount of 1,900 shares due to expiry of the deadline for rejection of inheritance on 12 June 2024. Shares of Scout24 SE in a community of heirs with a person who is not subject to the notification requirements of Art. 19 MAR.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
