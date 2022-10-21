Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Scout24 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:23 2022-10-21 am EDT
50.95 EUR   -6.10%
10:07aPvr : Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:05aPvr : Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:46aSCOUT24 : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/21/2022 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.10.2022 / 16:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 SE
Street: Bothestr. 13-15
Postal code: 81675
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.94 % 0.01 % 2.94 % 80200000
Previous notification 3.14 % 0.01 % 3.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 2354584 0.00 % 2.94 %
Total 2354584 2.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 6921 0.01 %
    Total 6921 0.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Oct 2022


21.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1469647  21.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469647&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SCOUT24 SE
10:07aPvr : Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secur..
EQ
10:05aPvr : Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secur..
EQ
03:46aSCOUT24 : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
10/18SCOUT24 : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/17Cms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/10Cms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/04Cms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/26Cms : Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/26SCOUT24 : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/21SCOUT24 : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCOUT24 SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 446 M 438 M 438 M
Net income 2022 127 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2022 42,3 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,4x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 4 169 M 4 098 M 4 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,25x
EV / Sales 2023 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SCOUT24 SE
Duration : Period :
Scout24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 54,26 €
Average target price 67,88 €
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rowena Patrao Chief Technology Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOUT24 SE-11.66%4 098
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-49.12%278 908
NETFLIX, INC.-55.49%119 252
AIRBNB, INC.-29.73%74 821
PROSUS N.V.-31.05%67 939
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.53%55 180