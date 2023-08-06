BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Online real estate marketplace Scout24 is raising its annual forecasts following the acquisition of the Sprengnetter Group. Revenues are now expected to grow by 15 percent this year instead of 12 percent, the MDax-listed company surprisingly announced in Berlin on Sunday. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted Ebitda), adjusted for special items, are now expected to increase by 18 to 19 percent. Previously, management had held out the prospect of a 13 percent increase here.

Scout24 explained the increase in its revenue target with strong demand as well as the acquisition of the Sprengnetter Group on July 1. Sprengnetter offers real estate data and valuations in Germany. Scout24 justified the stronger increase in its adjusted operating profit forecast by citing efficiency measures and the assumption that revenue growth will continue with a positive product mix in the second half of the year.

The strong demand for Scout24's marketing and Plus products continued in the second quarter despite a difficult environment, it added. Based on preliminary figures, the company expects revenues of just under 244 million euros for the first half of the year, which is a good 12 percent more than a year earlier on an organic basis. Adjusted operating profit is expected to have increased organically by a good 21 percent to 146.5 million euros. The company intends to publish the final figures as planned on August 8./stw