SCOUT24 : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 496 M 542 M 542 M Net income 2023 149 M 162 M 162 M Net Debt 2023 64,1 M 70,1 M 70,1 M P/E ratio 2023 29,3x Yield 2023 1,67% Capitalization 4 363 M 4 766 M 4 766 M EV / Sales 2023 8,92x EV / Sales 2024 7,99x Nbr of Employees 908 Free-Float 4,77% Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 59,32 € Average target price 65,95 € Spread / Average Target 11,2% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board Ralf Weitz Chief Product & Technology Officer Peter Schwarzenbauer Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SCOUT24 SE 26.40% 4 766 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.68% 439 965 NETFLIX, INC. 46.49% 192 024 PROSUS N.V. 7.31% 94 243 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 75.98% 88 077 AIRBNB, INC. 50.50% 81 101