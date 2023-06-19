Advanced search
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
2023-06-19
59.10 EUR   -0.37%
11:23aSCOUT24 : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
11:23aSCOUT24 : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:02aSCOUT24 : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SCOUT24 : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating

06/19/2023
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 71.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 496 M 542 M 542 M
Net income 2023 149 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2023 64,1 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,3x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 4 363 M 4 766 M 4 766 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,92x
EV / Sales 2024 7,99x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 4,77%
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 59,32 €
Average target price 65,95 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Weitz Chief Product & Technology Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOUT24 SE26.40%4 766
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.68%439 965
NETFLIX, INC.46.49%192 024
PROSUS N.V.7.31%94 243
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.75.98%88 077
AIRBNB, INC.50.50%81 101
