Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Scout24 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/03 07:32:04 am
56.01 EUR   +3.53%
07:15aSCOUT24 : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
06:24aSCOUT24 : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
06:21aSCOUT24 : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCOUT24 : UBS gives a Buy rating

12/03/2021 | 07:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 76.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about SCOUT24 SE
07:15aSCOUT24 : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
06:24aSCOUT24 : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
06:21aSCOUT24 : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
12/02SCOUT24 : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/02SCOUT24 : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
12/02SCOUT24 : announces long-term outlook at Capital Markets Day
PU
12/02Scout24 presents growth plan at Capital Markets Day
EQ
11/29CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 29/11/2 : 49 CET/CEST - Scout24 SE: Release of a capital mark..
EQ
11/29SCOUT24 SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/23SCOUT24 SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCOUT24 SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 386 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2021 97,6 M 110 M 110 M
Net cash 2021 355 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,9x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 4 493 M 5 081 M 5 072 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart SCOUT24 SE
Duration : Period :
Scout24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 54,10 €
Average target price 73,46 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Schwarzenbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Frank H. Lutz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOUT24 SE-19.31%5 081
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.03%579 495
NETFLIX, INC.14.01%273 067
PROSUS N.V.-18.18%258 028
AIRBNB, INC.15.53%106 202
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.25%73 957