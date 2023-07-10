Scout24 SE, formerly Scout24 AG is a Germany-based holding company offering digital services to the real estate sector. Through its platform ImmoScout24, the Company provides digital real estate listing and search for residential and commercial real estate, by bringing together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers in Germany and Austria. The listings on ImmoScout24 are made under membership programs or as individual orders/pay per advertisement. Supplementary products and services related to the real estate listing, i.e. along with purchase/sale transactions(sale journey) or rental transactions (rent journey) are also provided on ImmoScout24.

Sector Internet Services