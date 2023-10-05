SCOUT24 : UBS gives a Sell rating
October 05, 2023 at 03:21 am EDT
Share
UBS is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 53.40.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|64.40 EUR
|-0.80%
|-2.22%
|+37.14%
|09:21am
|SCOUT24 : UBS gives a Sell rating
|MD
|08:44am
|SCOUT24 : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : UBS gives a Sell rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
|MD
|Jefferies raises target for Scout24 to 72.50 euros - 'Buy'.
|DP
|SCOUT24 : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Tranche Update on Scout24 SE's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 22, 2023.
|CI
|SCOUT24 : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
|MD
|SCOUT24 : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : UBS maintains a Sell rating
|MD
|Scout24 SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|SCOUT24 : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES as of 08.08.2023 - 15.15 hrs.
|DP
|Transcript : Scout24 SE, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2023
|CI
|SCOUT24 : Barclays gives a Buy rating
|MD
|Jefferies leaves Scout24 at 'Buy' - Target 71 euros
|DP
|SCOUT24 : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|SCOUT24 : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+37.44%
|5 063 M $
|-76.20%
|76 M $
|-33.48%
|109 M $
|-.--%
|1 785 M $
|-21.72%
|108 M $
|+7.85%
|53 M $
|-49.86%
|247 M $
|+12.22%
|129 M $
|-29.29%
|317 M $
|+6.37%
|54 M $