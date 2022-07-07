SCOUT24 : UBS maintains a Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 439 M 447 M 447 M Net income 2022 125 M 128 M 128 M Net cash 2022 50,0 M 50,9 M 50,9 M P/E ratio 2022 33,1x Yield 2022 1,63% Capitalization 4 126 M 4 200 M 4 200 M EV / Sales 2022 9,28x EV / Sales 2023 8,31x Nbr of Employees 804 Free-Float 98,3% Chart SCOUT24 SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 52,82 € Average target price 69,31 € Spread / Average Target 31,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board Rowena Patrao Chief Technology Officer Peter Schwarzenbauer Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SCOUT24 SE -14.00% 4 200 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -23.91% 422 671 PROSUS N.V. -9.36% 96 082 NETFLIX, INC. -69.45% 81 773 AIRBNB, INC. -44.21% 59 115 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -48.72% 42 219