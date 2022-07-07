Log in
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Scout24 SE
News
Summary
G24
DE000A12DM80
SCOUT24 SE
(G24)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate
06:22 2022-07-07 am EDT
53.15
EUR
+0.62%
06:08a
SCOUT24
: UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/05
SCOUT24
: Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
07/04
SCOUT24
: Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
SCOUT24 : UBS maintains a Buy rating
07/07/2022 | 06:08am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is lowered from EUR 76 to EUR 69.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
439 M
447 M
447 M
Net income 2022
125 M
128 M
128 M
Net cash 2022
50,0 M
50,9 M
50,9 M
P/E ratio 2022
33,1x
Yield 2022
1,63%
Capitalization
4 126 M
4 200 M
4 200 M
EV / Sales 2022
9,28x
EV / Sales 2023
8,31x
Nbr of Employees
804
Free-Float
98,3%
More Financials
Chart SCOUT24 SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
52,82 €
Average target price
69,31 €
Spread / Average Target
31,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann
Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer
Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rowena Patrao
Chief Technology Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SCOUT24 SE
-14.00%
4 200
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
-23.91%
422 671
PROSUS N.V.
-9.36%
96 082
NETFLIX, INC.
-69.45%
81 773
AIRBNB, INC.
-44.21%
59 115
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
-48.72%
42 219
More Results
