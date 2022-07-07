Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Scout24 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:23 2022-07-07 am EDT
53.15 EUR   +0.62%
06:08aSCOUT24 : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/05SCOUT24 : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
07/04SCOUT24 : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SCOUT24 : UBS maintains a Buy rating

07/07/2022 | 06:08am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is lowered from EUR 76 to EUR 69.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 439 M 447 M 447 M
Net income 2022 125 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2022 50,0 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 4 126 M 4 200 M 4 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,28x
EV / Sales 2023 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SCOUT24 SE
Scout24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 52,82 €
Average target price 69,31 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rowena Patrao Chief Technology Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOUT24 SE-14.00%4 200
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.91%422 671
PROSUS N.V.-9.36%96 082
NETFLIX, INC.-69.45%81 773
AIRBNB, INC.-44.21%59 115
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-48.72%42 219