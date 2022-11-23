Advanced search
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:23 2022-11-23 am EST
52.57 EUR   -0.66%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCOUT24 : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

11/23/2022 | 06:10am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 59.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SCOUT24 SE
Financials
Sales 2022 447 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2022 123 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2022 52,8 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 4 066 M 4 178 M 4 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
EV / Sales 2023 8,27x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SCOUT24 SE
Scout24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 52,92 €
Average target price 65,48 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rowena Patrao Chief Technology Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOUT24 SE-13.84%4 178
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.27%334 429
NETFLIX, INC.-52.41%127 583
PROSUS N.V.-23.01%77 733
AIRBNB, INC.-42.77%60 329
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.03%56 003