SCOUT24 : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 447 M 459 M 459 M Net income 2022 123 M 126 M 126 M Net Debt 2022 52,8 M 54,2 M 54,2 M P/E ratio 2022 33,2x Yield 2022 1,61% Capitalization 4 066 M 4 178 M 4 178 M EV / Sales 2022 9,21x EV / Sales 2023 8,27x Nbr of Employees 871 Free-Float 97,4% Chart SCOUT24 SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 52,92 € Average target price 65,48 € Spread / Average Target 23,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board Rowena Patrao Chief Technology Officer Peter Schwarzenbauer Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SCOUT24 SE -13.84% 4 178 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -39.27% 334 429 NETFLIX, INC. -52.41% 127 583 PROSUS N.V. -23.01% 77 733 AIRBNB, INC. -42.77% 60 329 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -33.03% 56 003