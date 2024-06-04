The Management Board and Supervisory Board propose to resolve as follows:

The distributable profit (Bilanzgewinn) for the financial year 2023 in the amount of EUR 125,543,997.29, as shown in the adopted annual financial statements as per 31 December 2023, shall be distributed as follows:

Distribution of a dividend in the total amount of EUR 88,115,194.80. This is equivalent to EUR 1.20 per no-par value share carrying dividend rights for the past financial year 2023 (based on 73,429,329 shares carrying dividend rights as of 18 March 2024)1.

Total amount of dividend € 88,115,194.80 Transfer to other retained earnings € 37,428,802.49 Distributable profit € 125,543,997.29

1 Number of shares carrying dividend rights as of 18 March 2024 (Date of approval of the financial statements) taking into account the treasury shares held by the Company. Should the number of no-par value shares carrying dividend rights for the past financial year 2023 change before the Annual General Meeting, a correspondingly amended proposal for resolution will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting. This will provide for an unchanged dividend of EUR 1.20 per no-par value share carrying dividend rights and correspondingly adjusted total amount of dividend and transfer to other retained earnings.