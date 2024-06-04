TOP 2
OriginalResolution on the appropriation of the distributable profit of Scout24 SE
1 Annual General Meeting 2024
The Management Board and Supervisory Board propose to resolve as follows:
The distributable profit (Bilanzgewinn) for the financial year 2023 in the amount of EUR 125,543,997.29, as shown in the adopted annual financial statements as per 31 December 2023, shall be distributed as follows:
Distribution of a dividend in the total amount of EUR 88,115,194.80. This is equivalent to EUR 1.20 per no-par value share carrying dividend rights for the past financial year 2023 (based on 73,429,329 shares carrying dividend rights as of 18 March 2024)1.
Total amount of dividend
€ 88,115,194.80
Transfer to other retained earnings
€ 37,428,802.49
Distributable profit
€ 125,543,997.29
1 Number of shares carrying dividend rights as of 18 March 2024 (Date of approval of the financial statements) taking into account the treasury shares held by the Company. Should the number of no-par value shares carrying dividend rights for the past financial year 2023 change before the Annual General Meeting, a correspondingly amended proposal for resolution will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting. This will provide for an unchanged dividend of EUR 1.20 per no-par value share carrying dividend rights and correspondingly adjusted total amount of dividend and transfer to other retained earnings.
TOP 2
Explanation of the adjusted resolution on the appropriation of the distributable profit of Scout24 SE
2 Annual General Meeting 2024
As a result of share buybacks between the date of approval of the financial statements and the Annual General Meeting, the number of shares carrying dividend rights for the past financial year 2023 has decreased.
Therefore, a correspondingly adjusted resolution proposal will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting:
- Since the resolution based on the number of shares carrying dividend rights as of 18 March 2024 (date of approval of the annual financial statements), Scout24 SE has repurchased further treasury shares with a volume of 153,650 shares with an equivalent value of about EUR 10.7 million.
- As announced in the invitation, the adjusted proposed resolution provides for an unchanged dividend of EUR 1.20 per no-par value share carrying dividend rights.
- The total amount of the dividend and the amount of the transfer to other retained earnings have been adjusted accordingly.
TOP 2AdjustedResolution on the appropriation of the distributable profit of Scout24 SE
3 Annual General Meeting 2024
The Management Board and Supervisory Board propose to resolve as follows:
The distributable profit (Bilanzgewinn) for the financial year 2023 in the amount of EUR 125,543,997.29 as shown in the adopted annual financial statements as per 31 December 2023, shall be distributed as follows:
Distribution of a dividend in the total amount of EUR 87,930,814.80. This is equivalent to EUR 1.20 per no-par value shares carrying dividend rights for the past financial year 2023 (based on EUR 73,275,679 of shares carrying dividend rights as of 5 June 2024)1.
Total amount of dividend
€ 87,930,814.80
Transfer to other retained earnings
€ 37,613,182.49
Distributable profit
€ 125,543,997.29
1 Number of shares carrying dividend rights as of June 5, 2024, taking into account treasury shares held by the Company. Under the current share buyback program, the number of no-par value shares carrying dividend rights for the past fiscal year 2023 has decreased after the original resolution on the appropriation of profits. A correspondingly adjusted resolution proposal will therefore be submitted to the Annual General Meeting. This provides for an unchanged dividend of €1.20 per no-par value share carrying dividend rights and correspondingly adjusted amounts for the total dividend and the transfer to other revenue reserves.
