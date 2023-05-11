Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Scout24 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
2023-05-11
58.80 EUR   +1.45%
Scout24 : CV Maya Miteva

05/11/2023 | 10:04am EDT
Maya Miteva

Place of residence: Berlin, Deutschland

Place of residence: 1976

Nationality: Bulgarian

Current profession: Chairwoman of the Management Board, Deutsche

Real Estate AG (listed)

Other links to Scout24 SE

In the Supervisory Board's assessment, Ms Miteva does not have any personal or business relationships with Scout24 SE, its governing bodies or any shareholder with a material interest in the company, which would have to be disclosed to the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Recommendation C.13 of the German Corporate Governance Code regarding the election proposals of the Supervisory Board.

Membership in other bodies

Ms Miteva is a member of the advisory board of PropTech-Fondsgesellschaft High Rise Ventures GmbH.

Education

Ms Miteva graduated from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts, USA with a B.A. in Economics and German Studies.

Career

  • Maya Miteva began her career in 2000 at Investment Lazard Ltd. in the Frankfurt branch. Her focus was advising on M&A transactions in the real estate industry.
  • In 2004, she joined Evercore (then Kuna & Co. KG), a newly formed M&A advisory firm focusing on the German real estate industry. Here she advanced from Associate to Director.
  • In 2011, she became Head of Transactions at Arminius Group, a private equity fund with a focus on commercial real estate.
  • From 2013 to 2015, Ms Miteva was the Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance & Transactions at GAGFAH Group, which is now part of VONOVIA SE.
  • From 2015 to 2019, she served as Chief Financial & Compliance Officer at Centerscape Group, a leading investor, developer, owner and manager of primarily food-related retail properties in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.
  • In 2019, Ms Miteva was appointed Member of the Management Board of Summit Real Estate Group, a company focused on commercial real estate investments in Germany, the US and Israel.
  • Since July 2022, she has been the CEO of Deutsche Real Estate AG. The company is listed and has assets under management of approximately EUR 500 million.
  • Maya Miteva is an experienced real estate expert and executive with more than twenty years of experience in the real estate industry. She has proven expertise in M&A and corporate finance and a strong understanding and knowledge in the field of technology in the real estate industry. As co-founder of the start-up HAPPY IMMO Club, she has committed herself to support diversity in the field of real estate investment.

Key areas of expertise

  • Expertise in the field of digital economy, digitalization and technology, expertise in the field of real estate and/or marketplaces/classifieds
  • Experience in managing a company as a management board member or managing director or in other senior management functions and in the development of companies, opening up of new business areas and markets, as well as growth & performance marketing
  • Expertise in the field of mergers and acquisitions
  • International experience/expertise
  • Expertise/experience in the areas of accounting, auditing and internal control procedures
  • Knowledge in the areas of compliance, law and regulation

Disclaimer

Scout24 AG published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 14:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
