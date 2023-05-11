Scout24 : CV Sohaila Ouffata

Sohaila Ouffata

Place of residence: Munich, Germany

Year of birth: 1983

Nationality: German

Current profession: Managing Director of BMW i Venture GmbH &

Director of Platform, BMW i Ventures (not listed)

Other links to Scout24 SE

In the Supervisory Board's assessment, Ms Ouffata does not have any personal or business relationships with Scout24 SE, its governing bodies or any shareholder with a material interest in the company, which would have to be disclosed to the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Recommendation C.13 of the German Corporate Governance Code regarding the election proposals of the Supervisory Board.

Membership in other bodies

Ms Ouffata serves on the advisory boards of MyCollective and TalentTree. Additionally, she is the founder of African Tech Vision, an initiative to promote African female entrepreneurs.

Education

Ms Ouffata holds a diploma in Media Management from the University of Applied Sciences Wiesbaden.

Career

Sohaila Ouffata began her career at Accenture in Germany. There she worked as a management consultant in the Customer Relationship Management Practice from 2007 to 2010.

She was then Senior New Business Development & Innovation Manager at Telefónica in Germany from 2010 to 2014. As part of the Strategy and Innovation department, this position focused on the evaluation of digital business models outside of Telefónica's core business, as well as cooperation with start-ups.

start-ups. In 2014, she held a position at Sky Deutschland. As Senior Project Manager Strategic Product Development, she was responsible for expanding and maintaining strategic partnerships with large international technology companies.

Ms Ouffata joined BMW i Ventures at the end of 2014. As Managing Director, she heads the European Venture Capital business unit. In addition to this role, she also serves on the BMW i Ventures global team as Director of Platform, concentrating on the development and implementation of growth strategies for BMW i Ventures' portfolio companies.

Sohaila Ouffata is an experienced venture capital investor and has many years of experience investing in innovative business models focused on BMW's current and future business in the fields of technology, as well as customers and services. She also has operational experience in the scaling of digital products.

Key areas of expertise

Expertise in the field of digital economy, digitalization and technology, expertise in the field of real estate and/or marketplaces/classifieds

Experience in managing a company as a management board member or managing director or in other senior management functions and in the development of companies, opening up of new business areas and markets, as well as growth & performance marketing

Expertise in the field of mergers and acquisitions

International experience/expertise

Expertise in the field of sustainability, especially with regard to social responsibility, good corporate governance and data security

1