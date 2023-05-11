Scout24 : Details on the share buyback 2023

Agenda item 8 of the Annual General Meeting on 22 June 2023 - Information on share buybacks pursuant to section 71 para. 3 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG)

Agenda Item 8 of the Annual General Meeting of Scout24 SE on 22 June 2023 reads as follows:

Resolution on the authorization to purchase treasury shares and to use these and on the exclusion of subscription rights and rights to tender.

In the run-up to and since the last Annual General Meeting, which was held on 30 June 2022, the Company has acquired treasury shares as follows:

On 8 March 2022, the Company started a non-public share buyback programme in the amount of up to 350,000,000 Euros, which was to be completed until 7 April 2023 at the latest.

During the period from 25 May 2022 to 17 June 2022 and during the period from 1 July 2022 to 13 December 2022, the Company acquired 5,526,725 Scout24 shares, representing 6.9% of the share capital at that time of 80,200,000 Euros, with a value of 295,615,516.74 euros, thus terminating this share buyback programme.

On 31 March 2023, the Company started a non-public share buyback in the amount of up to 60,000,000 Euros, which will be completed until 2 February 2024 at the latest. By 26 April 2023, the Company had acquired 100,188 Scout24 shares, which corresponded to 0.1% of the share capital of Euro 75,000,000 at the time, with a value of 5,510,122.09 Euros. The treasury shares were repurchased on the basis of an authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting pursuant to section 71 (1) no. 8 AktG for legally permitted purposes.

