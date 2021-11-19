Scout24 : S24 Rules of procedure SVB.pdf

Each member of the Supervisory Board shall disclose conflicts of interest to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board without undue delay and agree with him on how to deal with the conflict of interest appropriately (this may in particular include abstention from voting, exclusion of voting rights, (partial) exclusion from the meeting, (partial) exclusion from information on the subject matter, etc.). If no agreement on an appropriate handling can be reached, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board can - after the member concerned has been given an appropriate opportunity to comment on the matter - initiate a resolution of the Supervisory Board on the issue. In the event of a conflict of interest affecting the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board shall be responsible for the procedure under this paragraph instead.

Each member of the Supervisory Board shall ensure that he has sufficient time to exercise his mandate.

Each member of the Supervisory Board is obliged to act in the best interests of the company. A member of the Supervisory Board may neither pursue personal interests in his decisions nor use business opportunities of the Company for his own advantage.

4 Chairman of the Supervisory Board and his Deputy

The Supervisory Board shall elect from its midst a chairman and a deputy. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Deputy shall each be elected for the term of office provided for according to section 9 para. 7 of the Articles of Association. The election shall in principle be held immediately following the general meeting in which the Supervisory Board members are elected, in a meeting that shall be held without specific notice thereof being given. There shall be a quorum if at least 2/3 of the members are present at this meeting.

The election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board shall be chaired by the in terms of age oldest member of the Supervisory Board.

The Deputy shall only have the rights and duties of the Chairman if the latter is prevented from exercising his function and if such rights and obligations are expressly conferred on the Deputy by law or by the Articles of Association, these Rules of Procedure or a resolution of the Supervisory Board .

Should the Chairman of the Supervisory Board or the Deputy resign prior to the expiry of the term of office or should he be prevented from carrying out his office on not merely a temporary basis, the Supervisory Board shall newly elect a successor of the departing Chairman or Deputy for the remaining term of office. Successors shall be elected at the latest at the beginning of the next meeting before other agenda items are taken up. A special announcement of this election in the invitation shall not be required.