Scout24 : S24 Rules of procedure SVB.pdf

The Supervisory Board of Scout24 SE ("Company") hereby establishes the following Rules of Procedure in accordance with section 10 para. 2 of the articles of association of the Company ("Articles of Association"):
1 General Requirements
The Supervisory Board shall carry out its activity in accordance with the statutory provisions, the Articles of Association, these Rules of Procedure and any resolutions of the Supervisory Board.
The Supervisory Board shall, to the benefit of the enterprise, cooperate closely with the Management Board.
2 Membership in the Supervisory Board
All of its members shall have equal rights and duties and shall not be bound by commissions and instructions.
As a general rule, a member shall not be a member of the Supervisory Board for more than 12 years.
As a general rule, member of the Supervisory Board can only be who has not completed the age of 65 at the time of his appointment.
3 Duties of the Supervisory Board members
With regard to the duty of care and confidentiality as well as the responsibility of the members of the Supervisory Board, the provisions of the law and the articles of association shall apply. Members of the Supervisory Board shall maintain confidentiality, in particular with regard to confidential reports received and confidential discussions. This obligation of confidentiality shall outlast the term of office of the members of the Supervisory Board. In addition, they must ensure that the employees and other third parties involved by them to support the Supervisory Board comply with the confidentiality obligation in the same way.
If a member of the Supervisory Board intends to provide information to a third party and cannot exclude with certainty that the information provided is confidential information, the respective member shall notify the Chairman without undue delay give the Chairman the opportunity to state his view.The member shall not provide the information to the third party until it has received such statement.
Each member of the Supervisory Board is obliged to act in the best interests of the company. A member of the Supervisory Board may neither pursue personal interests in his decisions nor use business opportunities of the Company for his own advantage.
Each member of the Supervisory Board shall ensure that he has sufficient time to exercise his mandate.
Each member of the Supervisory Board shall disclose conflicts of interest to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board without undue delay and agree with him on how to deal with the conflict of interest appropriately (this may in particular include abstention from voting, exclusion of voting rights, (partial) exclusion from the meeting, (partial) exclusion from information on the subject matter, etc.). If no agreement on an appropriate handling can be reached, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board can - after the member concerned has been given an appropriate opportunity to comment on the matter - initiate a resolution of the Supervisory Board on the issue. In the event of a conflict of interest affecting the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board shall be responsible for the procedure under this paragraph instead.
4 Chairman of the Supervisory Board and his Deputy
The Supervisory Board shall elect from its midst a chairman and a deputy. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Deputy shall each be elected for the term of office provided for according to section 9 para. 7 of the Articles of Association. The election shall in principle be held immediately following the general meeting in which the Supervisory Board members are elected, in a meeting that shall be held without specific notice thereof being given. There shall be a quorum if at least 2/3 of the members are present at this meeting.
The election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board shall be chaired by the in terms of age oldest member of the Supervisory Board.
The Deputy shall only have the rights and duties of the Chairman if the latter is prevented from exercising his function and if such rights and obligations are expressly conferred on the Deputy by law or by the Articles of Association, these Rules of Procedure or a resolution of the Supervisory Board .
Should the Chairman of the Supervisory Board or the Deputy resign prior to the expiry of the term of office or should he be prevented from carrying out his office on not merely a temporary basis, the Supervisory Board shall newly elect a successor of the departing Chairman or Deputy for the remaining term of office. Successors shall be elected at the latest at the beginning of the next meeting before other agenda items are taken up. A special announcement of this election in the invitation shall not be required.
If the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Deputy are temporarily prevented from performing their duties, the oldest member of the Supervisory Board in terms of age shall perform such duties as long as the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman are prevented.
The Chairman shall coordinate the activities of the Supervisory Board and the cooperation of the Supervisory Board with the Management Board. The Chairman shall regularly maintain contact with the Management Board, especially with the Chairman of the Management Board, and consult with him on issues of strategy, planning, business development, risk situation, risk management and compliance. The Management Board shall also inform the Chairman about important events, which are essential for the assessment of the situation and development as well as for the management of the enterprise.
The Chairman attends to the affairs of the Supervisory Board externally.
The Chairman may have conversations with selected investors on affairs of the Supervisory Board. He may ask one or more other Members of the Supervisory Board to participate in such conversations. He will inform the Supervisory Board about such conversations at the latest in the next ordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board following such conversations.
5 Supervisory Board Meetings
The Supervisory Board shall, as a rule, hold one meeting per calendar quarter. It must hold two meetings per calendar half-year. A meeting of the Supervisory Board shall also be convened whenever this is requested by a member of the Supervisory Board or by the Management Board, stating purpose and reasons for the meeting.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, or if he is prevented from doing so, the Deputy, shall convene the meetings of the Supervisory Board. The invitation shall be made in writing, by telefax or any other customary means of communication (e.g., by e-mail) with a two (2) weeks' invitation period. For the purpose of calculating the period, the day of sending the invitation and the day of the meeting shall not be taken into account. In urgent cases, the Chairman may, shorten the notice period as required and appropriate, and convene the meeting orally, by telephone or in another manner. Provided that the urgency of the matter does not require otherwise, the Chairman shall not convene with a notice period of less than three (3) days. The convening notice invitation shall state the location and time of the meeting, as well as the individual agenda items and any resolutions items. Any additions to the agenda shall be notified by the seventh day before the meeting unless an urgent case justifies a later notification. The necessary documents shall be made available in a timely manner, until one week before the meeting as a rule. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board or, if he is prevented from doing so, the Deputy, may postpone a meeting before the meeting has been opened.
The members of the Management Board are entitled to attend the Supervisory Board meetings, unless the Chairman of the Supervisory Board orders otherwise in individual cases.
The Supervisory Board and its committees may, upon request of individual Supervisory Board members and based on a resolution or on the order of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board or of the relevant committee, involve experts and other persons providing information for consultation on individual agenda items.
6 Course of the Meetings; Adoption of Resolutions
The regulations of the Articles of Association, to which reference is made here for information purposes, shall apply with priority.
The Chairman of the meeting shall determine the order in which the agenda items shall be taken up and the manner and order of the voting. The Chairman of the meeting shall have the right to interrupt and continue the meeting.
Outside physical meetings, the adoption of a resolution in text form, by telephone or in other similar manners shall be permitted if so determined in an individual case by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board or, if he is prevented from doing so, by the Deputy Chairman. In particular, adopting resolutions by video or telephone conference or by a combination of the aforementioned means shall be permitted (adoption of combined resolutions). Individual Supervisory Board members do not have the right to object to a method of voting determined by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board or, if he is prevented from doing so, by the Deputy Chairman. The resolutions adopted in accordance with this sub-section shall be recorded by the Chairman in writing and forwarded to all members. Otherwise, the foregoing provisions shall apply mutatis mutandis.
A resolution adopted by the Supervisory Board can only be contested as being invalid by taking legal action within one month after the next meeting of the Supervisory Board.
Meetings of the Supervisory Board may be held in the German or English language, provided, however, that if one or more members of the Supervisory Board are not in command or not in sufficient command of the German language or in any event upon request of any member of the Supervisory Board, the English language shall be used. Subject to any statutory requirements, resolutions and minutes shall always be adopted or prepared in German; if the Supervisory Board has members who are not or not sufficiently proficient in German, English translations shall be submitted.
§ 7 Minutes
The resolutions and meetings of the Supervisory Board and its committees shall be recorded in minutes which are to be signed by the Chairman of the respective meeting or, in case of section 6 para. 3, by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board or in case of being prevented, his Deputy. Such minutes shall specify the place, date and time (beginning and end) of the meeting or adoption of the resolution, the persons attending the meeting, the items of the agenda, the material content of the deliberations, the results of votes, and the resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board or the committee.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board shall designate a minutes-taker, who need not be a member of the Supervisory Board.
The members of the Supervisory Board or the committees, shall receive a copy of the minutes without delay. The original shall be kept in the Company's files.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.