EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Scout24 SE: Correction of a release from 21/02/2024 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.02.2024 / 17:56 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|
Scout24 SE
|Street:
|
Invalidenstraße 65
|Postal code:
|
10557
|City:
|
Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|
Other reason:
Equity collateral received
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|
5.05 %
|
0.00 %
|
5.05 %
|
75000000
|Previous notification
|
4.97 %
|
0.00 %
|
4.97 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A12DM80
|
0
|
3784820
|
0.00 %
|
5.05 %
|Total
|
3784820
|
5.05 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|
0
|
0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|
0
|
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|0
|
0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|
0
|
0.00 %
|X
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
| %
|
%
|
%
|Equity collateral received via transfer of title. This is a amendment to disclosure made on the 19.02.2024
under ref: 31347998.
Date
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
Scout24 SE
|
Invalidenstraße 65
|
10557 Berlin
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.scout24.com
|
