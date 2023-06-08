Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Scout24 SE
  News
  7. Summary
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:49:40 2023-06-08 am EDT
59.26 EUR   -0.80%
Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/08/2023 | 07:22am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE
Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.06.2023 / 13:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Scout24 SE
Street: Invalidenstraße 65
Postal code: 10557
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Baillie Gifford & Co
City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.02 % 0.00 % 5.02 % 75000000
Previous notification 4.98 % 0.00 % 4.98 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 3761667 0.00 % 5.02 %
Total 3761667 5.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Baillie Gifford & Co % % %
Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited 5.02 % % 5.02 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 Jun 2023


08.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1652839  08.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652839&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SCOUT24 SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 496 M 531 M 531 M
Net income 2023 149 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2023 64,1 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,6x
Yield 2023 1,65%
Capitalization 4 394 M 4 704 M 4 704 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,98x
EV / Sales 2024 8,05x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 4,77%
Chart SCOUT24 SE
Duration : Period :
Scout24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 59,74 €
Average target price 65,95 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Weitz Chief Product & Technology Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOUT24 SE27.30%4 704
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.48%405 985
NETFLIX, INC.35.41%177 714
PROSUS N.V.1.92%87 842
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.57.66%78 909
AIRBNB, INC.36.32%73 456
