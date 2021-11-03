Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Scout24 SE
  News
  Summary
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
  Report
Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/03/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-11-03 / 18:39 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Scout24 SE 
 Bothestr. 13-15 
 81675 Munich 
 Germany 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
               Type of capital measure                             Date of status / date of effect 
 
               Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 
 
 X             Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)        03 Nov 2021 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 83,600,000

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Scout24 SE 
              Bothestr. 13-15 
              81675 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.scout24.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1246027 2021-11-03

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 13:39 ET (17:39 GMT)

