DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-11-03 / 18:39 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer

Scout24 SE Bothestr. 13-15 81675 Munich Germany 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 03 Nov 2021 3. New total number of voting rights: 83,600,000

