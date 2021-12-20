Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 13 December 2021 until and including 17 December 2021, a total number of 110,315 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 13/12/2021 142 60.76 CEUX 13/12/2021 127 60.30 XETA 14/12/2021 6.158 59.98 CEUX 14/12/2021 1.128 60.00 TQEX 14/12/2021 2.970 60.03 XETA 15/12/2021 25.342 59.74 CEUX 15/12/2021 5.452 59.74 TQEX 15/12/2021 19.744 59.75 XETA 16/12/2021 15.974 60.46 CEUX 16/12/2021 3.451 60.34 TQEX 16/12/2021 9.257 60.40 XETA 17/12/2021 11.262 60.33 CEUX 17/12/2021 2.344 60.29 TQEX 17/12/2021 6.964 60.31 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 17 December 2021 therefore amounts to 959.371 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 20 December 2021

Scout24 SE

The Management Board