Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 13 December 2021 until and including 17 December 2021, a total number of 110,315 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|
|Market (MIC Code)
|13/12/2021
|142
|60.76
|
|CEUX
|13/12/2021
|127
|60.30
|
|XETA
|14/12/2021
|6.158
|59.98
|
|CEUX
|14/12/2021
|1.128
|60.00
|
|TQEX
|14/12/2021
|2.970
|60.03
|
|XETA
|15/12/2021
|25.342
|59.74
|
|CEUX
|15/12/2021
|5.452
|59.74
|
|TQEX
|15/12/2021
|19.744
|59.75
|
|XETA
|16/12/2021
|15.974
|60.46
|
|CEUX
|16/12/2021
|3.451
|60.34
|
|TQEX
|16/12/2021
|9.257
|60.40
|
|XETA
|17/12/2021
|11.262
|60.33
|
|CEUX
|17/12/2021
|2.344
|60.29
|
|TQEX
|17/12/2021
|6.964
|60.31
|
|XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 17 December 2021 therefore amounts to 959.371 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.
Munich, 20 December 2021
Scout24 SE
The Management Board