Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 27 December 2021 until and including 31 December 2021, a total number of 52,268 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 27/12/2021 990 61.48 CEUX 27/12/2021 377 61.44 TQEX 27/12/2021 1,239 61.56 XETA 28/12/2021 2,185 61.46 CEUX 28/12/2021 423 61.46 TQEX 28/12/2021 1,016 61.46 XETA 29/12/2021 13,091 61.56 CEUX 29/12/2021 1,759 61.56 TQEX 29/12/2021 10,511 61.57 XETA 30/12/2021 13,124 61.88 CEUX 30/12/2021 2,417 61.84 TQEX 30/12/2021 5,136 61.88 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 30 December 2021 therefore amounts to 1.118.831 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 03 January 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board