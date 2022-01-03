Log in
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

01/03/2022 | 10:09am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

03.01.2022 / 16:07
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 27 December 2021 until and including 31 December 2021, a total number of 52,268 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
27/12/2021 990 61.48   CEUX
27/12/2021 377 61.44   TQEX
27/12/2021 1,239 61.56   XETA
28/12/2021 2,185 61.46   CEUX
28/12/2021 423 61.46   TQEX
28/12/2021 1,016 61.46   XETA
29/12/2021 13,091 61.56   CEUX
29/12/2021 1,759 61.56   TQEX
29/12/2021 10,511 61.57   XETA
30/12/2021 13,124 61.88   CEUX
30/12/2021 2,417 61.84   TQEX
30/12/2021 5,136 61.88   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 30 December 2021 therefore amounts to 1.118.831 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 03 January 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


03.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1264353  03.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
