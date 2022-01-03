Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 27 December 2021 until and including 31 December 2021, a total number of 52,268 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|
|Market (MIC Code)
|27/12/2021
|990
|61.48
|
|CEUX
|27/12/2021
|377
|61.44
|
|TQEX
|27/12/2021
|1,239
|61.56
|
|XETA
|28/12/2021
|2,185
|61.46
|
|CEUX
|28/12/2021
|423
|61.46
|
|TQEX
|28/12/2021
|1,016
|61.46
|
|XETA
|29/12/2021
|13,091
|61.56
|
|CEUX
|29/12/2021
|1,759
|61.56
|
|TQEX
|29/12/2021
|10,511
|61.57
|
|XETA
|30/12/2021
|13,124
|61.88
|
|CEUX
|30/12/2021
|2,417
|61.84
|
|TQEX
|30/12/2021
|5,136
|61.88
|
|XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 30 December 2021 therefore amounts to 1.118.831 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.
Munich, 03 January 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board