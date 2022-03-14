Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
03/14/2022 | 09:49am EDT
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
14.03.2022 / 14:47
In the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 11 March 2022, a total number of 137,081 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
08/03/2022
15,770
50.45
CEUX
08/03/2022
4,662
50.40
TQEX
08/03/2022
9,568
50.46
XETA
09/03/2022
22,307
52.05
CEUX
09/03/2022
3,352
52.17
TQEX
09/03/2022
10,983
52.05
XETA
10/03/2022
17,164
51.81
CEUX
10/03/2022
4,369
51.78
TQEX
10/03/2022
10,494
51.95
XETA
11/03/2022
22,855
51.95
CEUX
11/03/2022
4,518
52.06
TQEX
11/03/2022
11,039
51.89
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 11 March 2022 therefore amounts to 137,081 shares.