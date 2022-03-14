Log in
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
03/22 09:59:23 am
51.85 EUR   +0.68%
09:49aSCOUT24 SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/10SCOUT24 : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/10SCOUT24 : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

03/14/2022 | 09:49am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

14.03.2022 / 14:47
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 11 March 2022, a total number of 137,081 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
08/03/2022 15,770 50.45   CEUX
08/03/2022 4,662 50.40   TQEX
08/03/2022 9,568 50.46   XETA
09/03/2022 22,307 52.05   CEUX
09/03/2022 3,352 52.17   TQEX
09/03/2022 10,983 52.05   XETA
10/03/2022 17,164 51.81   CEUX
10/03/2022 4,369 51.78   TQEX
10/03/2022 10,494 51.95   XETA
11/03/2022 22,855 51.95   CEUX
11/03/2022 4,518 52.06   TQEX
11/03/2022 11,039 51.89   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 11 March 2022 therefore amounts to 137,081 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 14 March 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


14.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1301947  14.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1301947&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
