Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

03/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
28.03.2022 / 14:13
In the period from 21 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022, a total number of 206,887 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
21/03/2022
23,512
52.75
CEUX
21/03/2022
4,167
52.78
TQEX
21/03/2022
13,940
52.75
XETA
22/03/2022
19,395
52.27
CEUX
22/03/2022
4,885
52.19
TQEX
22/03/2022
11,604
52.30
XETA
23/03/2022
25,365
51.71
CEUX
23/03/2022
5,076
51.65
TQEX
23/03/2022
12,833
51.75
XETA
24/03/2022
30,784
51.09
CEUX
24/03/2022
6,259
50.94
TQEX
24/03/2022
15,987
51.12
XETA
25/03/2022
19,488
51.73
CEUX
25/03/2022
2,723
51.75
TQEX
25/03/2022
10,869
51.77
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022 therefore amounts to 502,010 shares.