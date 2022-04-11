Log in
04/11
60.15 EUR   +1.06%
SCOUT24 SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07:22aSCOUT24 : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:21aSCOUT24 : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

04/11/2022 | 08:18am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

11.04.2022 / 14:16
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 04 April 2022 until and including 08 April 2022, a total number of 119,109 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
04/04/2022 20,473 52.66   CEUX
04/04/2022 3,501 52.72   TQEX
04/04/2022 11,159 52.68   XETA
05/04/2022 4,913 53.42   CEUX
05/04/2022 706 53.35   TQEX
05/04/2022 2,227 53.40   XETA
06/04/2022 15,792 53.14   CEUX
06/04/2022 2,686 53.15   TQEX
06/04/2022 10,406 53.15   XETA
07/04/2022 25,408 52.77   CEUX
07/04/2022 3,869 52.78   TQEX
07/04/2022 17,969 52.72   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 08 April 2022 therefore amounts to 766,249 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 11 April 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


11.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1325371  11.04.2022 

© EQS 2022
