Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
04/11/2022 | 08:18am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
11.04.2022 / 14:16
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from 04 April 2022 until and including 08 April 2022, a total number of 119,109 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
04/04/2022
20,473
52.66
CEUX
04/04/2022
3,501
52.72
TQEX
04/04/2022
11,159
52.68
XETA
05/04/2022
4,913
53.42
CEUX
05/04/2022
706
53.35
TQEX
05/04/2022
2,227
53.40
XETA
06/04/2022
15,792
53.14
CEUX
06/04/2022
2,686
53.15
TQEX
06/04/2022
10,406
53.15
XETA
07/04/2022
25,408
52.77
CEUX
07/04/2022
3,869
52.78
TQEX
07/04/2022
17,969
52.72
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 08 April 2022 therefore amounts to 766,249 shares.