Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 19 April 2022 until and including 22 April 2022, a total number of 102,149 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 20/04/2022 60 59.61 XETA 21/04/2022 21,747 58.54 CEUX 21/04/2022 2,727 58.54 TQEX 21/04/2022 11,809 58.56 XETA 22/04/2022 37,689 57.91 CEUX 22/04/2022 7,678 57.86 TQEX 22/04/2022 20,439 57.78 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 22 April 2022 therefore amounts to 868,398 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 25 April 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board