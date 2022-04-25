Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 19 April 2022 until and including 22 April 2022, a total number of 102,149 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|
|Market (MIC Code)
|20/04/2022
|60
|59.61
|
|XETA
|21/04/2022
|21,747
|58.54
|
|CEUX
|21/04/2022
|2,727
|58.54
|
|TQEX
|21/04/2022
|11,809
|58.56
|
|XETA
|22/04/2022
|37,689
|57.91
|
|CEUX
|22/04/2022
|7,678
|57.86
|
|TQEX
|22/04/2022
|20,439
|57.78
|
|XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 22 April 2022 therefore amounts to 868,398 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.
Munich, 25 April 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board