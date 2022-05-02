Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Scout24 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/02 11:24:37 am EDT
60.42 EUR   -0.30%
11:06aSCOUT24 SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/28SCOUT24 : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
04/27SCOUT24 : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

05/02/2022 | 11:06am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

02.05.2022 / 17:05
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 25 April 2022 until and including 29 April 2022, a total number of 107,490 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
25/04/2022 17,316 58.07   CEUX
25/04/2022 2,489 58.30   TQEX
25/04/2022 8,959 58.05   XETA
26/04/2022 5,023 59.25   CEUX
26/04/2022 806 59.45   TQEX
26/04/2022 2,200 59.31   XETA
27/04/2022 25,988 58.01   CEUX
27/04/2022 3,847 57.95   TQEX
27/04/2022 12,234 57.97   XETA
28/04/2022 17,419 59.36   CEUX
28/04/2022 3,098 59.32   TQEX
28/04/2022 8,111 59.43   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 29 April 2022 therefore amounts to 975,888 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 02 May 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


02.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1341463  02.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1341463&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 433 M 456 M 456 M
Net income 2022 126 M 133 M 133 M
Net cash 2022 51,2 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 4 799 M 5 057 M 5 057 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,79x
Nbr of Employees 804
Free-Float 98,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 60,60 €
Average target price 70,57 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rowena Patrao Chief Technology Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
