05/02/2022 | 11:06am EDT
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
02.05.2022 / 17:05
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 25 April 2022 until and including 29 April 2022, a total number of 107,490 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Day of repurchase
Aggregated volume in number of shares
Weighted average share price in EUR
Market (MIC Code)
25/04/2022
17,316
58.07
CEUX
25/04/2022
2,489
58.30
TQEX
25/04/2022
8,959
58.05
XETA
26/04/2022
5,023
59.25
CEUX
26/04/2022
806
59.45
TQEX
26/04/2022
2,200
59.31
XETA
27/04/2022
25,988
58.01
CEUX
27/04/2022
3,847
57.95
TQEX
27/04/2022
12,234
57.97
XETA
28/04/2022
17,419
59.36
CEUX
28/04/2022
3,098
59.32
TQEX
28/04/2022
8,111
59.43
XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 29 April 2022 therefore amounts to 975,888 shares.