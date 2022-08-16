Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Scout24 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G24   DE000A12DM80

SCOUT24 SE

(G24)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:36 2022-08-16 am EDT
57.68 EUR   -0.96%
09:21aSCOUT24 SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/15SCOUT24 : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/10SCOUT24 : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

08/16/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

16.08.2022 / 15:19
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 08 August 2022 until and including 12 August 2022, a total number of 1,623 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
10/08/2022 1,385 56.45 CEUX
10/08/2022 236 56.39 XETA
12/08/2022 2 57.58 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 12 August 2022 therefore amounts to 2,622,377 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

Munich, 16 August 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


16.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1421721  16.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1421721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SCOUT24 SE
09:21aSCOUT24 SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/15SCOUT24 : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/10SCOUT24 : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/10SCOUT24 : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
08/10SCOUT24 : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
08/10SCOUT24 : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
08/10SCOUT24 : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
08/10SCOUT24 : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
08/10SCOUT24 : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/09Scout24 SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCOUT24 SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 444 M 452 M 452 M
Net income 2022 126 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2022 29,7 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 4 510 M 4 592 M 4 592 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart SCOUT24 SE
Duration : Period :
Scout24 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOUT24 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 58,24 €
Average target price 68,66 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hartmann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Schmelzer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rowena Patrao Chief Technology Officer
Peter Schwarzenbauer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOUT24 SE-5.18%4 592
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.24%365 610
NETFLIX, INC.-58.65%110 781
PROSUS N.V.-13.82%89 808
AIRBNB, INC.-24.30%80 602
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.51%64 328