Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 08 August 2022 until and including 12 August 2022, a total number of 1,623 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|Day of
repurchase
|Aggregated volume in number of shares
|Weighted average share price
in EUR
|Market (MIC Code)
|10/08/2022
|1,385
|56.45
|CEUX
|10/08/2022
|236
|56.39
|XETA
|12/08/2022
|2
|57.58
|XETA
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 12 August 2022 therefore amounts to 2,622,377 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.
Munich, 16 August 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board