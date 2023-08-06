EQS-Ad-hoc: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Scout24 SE: Scout24 SE increases guidance for EBITDA growth from ordinary activities to 18-19% and revenue growth to c. 15% for fiscal year 2023



06-Aug-2023 / 18:19 CET/CEST

The Management Board of Scout24 SE ("Company") has decided in its meeting today to increase the guidance for consolidated revenue growth for the financial year 2023 to c. 15% compared to the financial year 2022. In addition, the Management Board increases its guidance regarding growth for consolidated EBITDA from ordinary activities1 for fiscal year 2023 to a range of 18-19% compared to fiscal year 2022.

On 28 February 2023, the Company had forecast consolidated revenue growth of 12% and consolidated EBITDA growth from ordinary activities of 13% for fiscal year 2023 and most recently confirmed this forecast on 4 May 2023. Despite the continued difficult macroeconomic environment, the strong demand for Scout24’s marketing and Plus products has continued in the second quarter of 2023.

Building on the first quarter of 2023, Scout24 expects preliminary revenues of EUR 243.8 million, representing organic revenue growth of 12.1% for the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022. Based on preliminary figures, EBITDA from ordinary activities amounted to EUR 146.5 million, growing organically by 21.4% year-on-year in the first half of 2023.

The adjustment of the revenue forecast to c. 15% for the full year 2023 assumes a continued strong demand for our core products. The increase to c. 15% is based on a confirmed guidance of 12% for the Scout24 Group and a growth contribution of c. 3 percentage points from the Sprengnetter Group in the second half of 2023 following its acquisition on 1 July 2023.

The increase of the guidance of EBITDA growth from ordinary activities for 2023 to 18-19% for the Scout24 Group takes into account the effects of efficiency measures as well as the assumption that revenue growth will continue at a stable level with a positive product mix in the second half of the year. The consolidation of the Sprengnetter Group leads to an additional contribution to EBITDA growth from ordinary activities of c. 1 percentage point. Thus, the Scout24 Group is planning growth of 17-18% without Sprengnetter.

The Company will publish its financial report for the second quarter of 2023 and the first six months of fiscal year 2023 as scheduled on 8 August 2023. The figures contained in this announcement are not yet audited and therefore preliminary.

1 EBITDA from ordinary activities corresponds to EBITDA adjusted for non-operating effects, mainly expenses for share-based payments, M&A activities (realised and unrealised), reorganisation and other non-operating effects.